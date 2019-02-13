Police seek help to identify Latema blast suspect





Police have released CCTV footage of the Latema Road blast and are appealing to members of the public to help them identify the man in the clip.

The footage that has been shared through the Directorate of Criminal Investigation twitter account shows the man carrying a box before the blast and him walking away.

The man clad in a black hoodie and grey sweatpants is seen walking past stalls with the box on one hand and he walks back with the hoodie covering his head.

The explosion that happened at the Latema Road junction on January 26 occurred after a person hired a trolley pusher to transport their luggage but kept him waiting with the luggage that exploded.

CCTV FOOTAGE

Police had stated that they were reviewing CCTV footage at the scene as part of the investigations.

The footage has now been shared with the public with those with information regarding the suspect urged to contact DCI through 0729999988 or email [email protected]