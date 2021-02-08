Police search for driver, conductor who threw woman out of matatu





Police are hunting for a driver and his tout who allegedly pushed two passengers out of their moving matatu leading to the death of one of them in Juja.

Judy Wanjiku Nyaga, 26, died on Sunday as she was being rushed to the Thika Level V Hospital. She had complained of headache.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said they were on the trail of the duo who remain at large.

“The vehicle involved has already been detained at Wanguru Police Station in Mwea. We are currently looking for the driver. I assure you action will be taken against the culprits involved,” he said on Twitter.

Police said that the vehicle KCZ 729 C belonging to the Memba Saccor was tracked to Mwea on Sunday.

The Police report adds that the victims’ John Njoroge and Ms Nyaga went to report the incident at Juja police station but they seemed fine only showing slight injuries on their hands and legs.

The altercation followed after the crew’s demands they pay Sh200 which they refused.

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata has since condemned the incident and called justice for the deceased who hails from Kiharu Constituency.

“On Saturday 6th February 2021 at around 6.30 pm, she was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Juja and passed on. The driver of MEMBA SACCO KCZ 729C should be arrested NOW!” the Murang’a Senator said.

Kenyans on social media have called upon the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to speed up and arrest the duo involved in the incident.