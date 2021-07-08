Police robbery viral video is ‘fake news’, Kenyans disagree





The National Police Service Police has dismissed an alleged viral video showing daring robbers snatching a mobile phone from a traffic police officer while he was controlling traffic in Nairobi.

In a statement through social media, the NPS said the video clip had been forged for malicious purposes against the service and urged members of the public to treat the video with the contempt it deserves.

“Our investigations have revealed that a video circulating on social media insinuating to be of a police officer being snatched a phone is a manipulated video whose intention is malicious. We urge members of the public to ignore it,” they tweeted.

Our investigations have revealed that a video circulating on social media insinuating to be of a police officer being snatched a phone is a manipulated video whose intention is malicious.We urge members of the public to ignore it. pic.twitter.com/euKreNjHpB — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) July 7, 2021

The video shows the officer manning traffic at Roysambu roundabout on Thika Road before a motorbike carrying three men emerges.

Upon reaching where the police officer is standing, the motorcycle slows down before one of the pillion passengers stretches out his hand and grabs the cop’s phone in a flash.

The officer, who was on a call, appears confused and attempts to run after the robbers but gives up on realizing he cannot catch them.

The video clip ends showing the officer resuming his duty in what some social media users termed as “swift acceptance of what had happened.”

The brazen theft was recorded on a motorist’s dashboard camera at around 5:00 pm on Tuesday.

Aki tumeisha. If we are robbing cops in broad daylight then things have fallen apart! pic.twitter.com/e4RoOisyZ0 — Mutuma Mathiu 🇰🇪 (@mutuma_mathiu) July 7, 2021

The video elicited mixed reactions, with online users describing the incident as one of the most daring stunts Nairobi robbers have engaged in the recent past.

Kenyans online while condemning the incident, also called out the police for saying that it was fake and wondered what the criminals would do to civilians, who have no security training or armed like police officers.

go tell that lie to the birds this is not edited.ukichengwa tulia.we know its embarrassing kujiandikia OB — Elias Maina (@Mainaminor) July 7, 2021

Hahahaha, this is now funny. Am not happy with the theft which can happen in any country to an officer. But the rate of petty defensive mechanism ur going is common with countries ruled by tyrants. Developed countries and 3rd world a thief is a thief. — Rowland (@RowlandLandlord) July 7, 2021

Why do you have to deny what we saw with our eyes .Do you have to lie? — Robartolino (@Robartolino) July 7, 2021

But KOT investigations have concluded that it is factual and it happened. Still going to ignore it since it’s not a big deal. We get mugged everyday, by thieves on bikes, by the government, by cops, slay queens, hawkers, makanga, betting companies, beer sellers, everyone!! — You Too (@KenyanSide) July 8, 2021

So the uniform is fake ? Or borrowed … Denying this is hilarious … And fact remains … A police officer got robbed and did nothing about it … And his seniors will also do nothing about it. Welcome to Kenya,karibu kanairo — Engineer Peter (@EngineerPeter5) July 8, 2021

We shall ignore it, because it is something we can just do. Assume that insecurity in Nairobi isn't at its highest levels and that among many other crimes, the kidnappings happening are just people playing an advanced level of hide and seek. — .xv (@MunduXV) July 7, 2021

I thought you guys should take advantage to sensitize the citizens what to do in such scenarios??

1)Don't run after the guys with panic to avoid worse accident

2)Request the nearest person to assist you to call Safaricom to block the line…?

3)……….(let's help NPS guys) — Financially included Africa (@DavidmwangiKE) July 7, 2021