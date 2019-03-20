Police roadblock on Mombasa Road busts wildlife trophies on transit

Share this via PWA





Police are holding two suspects after they were arrested on Tuesday along Mombasa Road ferrying wildlife trophies.

The two, Silas Ombeta and Elijah Motanya, were nabbed during a road block inspection.

Several wildlife trophies including elephant tusks, hippopotamus teeth and warthog teeth were recovered.

Officers manning a road block along Mombasa Road have today seized several wildlife trophies-Elephant Tusks, Hippopotamus teeth and Warthog teeth- after a vehicle stop. Two males aged 31 years; Silas Ombeta and Elijah Motanya arrested and currently in lawful custody|@kwskenya pic.twitter.com/jqXrROvNlt — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 19, 2019

In January, three Chinese nationals were charged with having a tortoise and wildlife trophies estimated to be worth Sh6.3 million.

Ms Shang Li Yun, Mr Shang Jie and Mr Xiang Wei pleaded to eight counts before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.