Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Police roadblock on Mombasa Road busts wildlife trophies on transit

By Nairobi News Author March 20th, 2019 1 min read

Police are holding two suspects after they were arrested on Tuesday along Mombasa Road ferrying wildlife trophies.

The two, Silas Ombeta and Elijah Motanya, were nabbed during a road block inspection.

Several wildlife trophies including elephant tusks, hippopotamus teeth and warthog teeth were recovered.

In January, three Chinese nationals were charged with having a tortoise and wildlife trophies estimated to be worth Sh6.3 million.

Ms Shang Li Yun, Mr Shang Jie and Mr Xiang Wei pleaded to eight counts before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Romping rhinos cause a stir as Nairobians show love for...

About the author

Nairobi News Author

Police are holding two suspects after they were arrested on Tuesday along Mombasa Road ferrying wildlife trophies. The two, Silas Ombeta and Elijah Motanya, were nabbed during a road block inspection. Several wildlife trophies including elephant tusks, hippopotamus teeth and warthog teeth were recovered. https://twitter.com/DCI_Kenya/status/1108086071580069890 In January, three Chinese nationals were charged with having a tortoise and wildlife trophies estimated to be worth Sh6.3 million. Ms Shang Li Yun, Mr Shang Jie and Mr Xiang Wei pleaded to eight counts before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot. View all posts

Also read