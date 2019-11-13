Police reveal identities of officers who were filmed clobbering JKUAT student

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has caved in to public pressure and named three of the four officers who were filmed clobbering a student from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Monday during a demonstration.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, NPSC Chairman Eliud Kinuthia said the three were George Wathania, Jonathan Kibet and Boniface Muthama.

The fourth officer is yet to be identified.

“The identification of the fourth police officer is delaying because, it’s a process, and the angle of the image on what is happening needs assurance and should be right,” said Kinuthia.

At the same time the NPSC boss said it is not clear how long the probe against the four officers will take.

On Tuesday, the Inspector General of the National Police Service, Hillary Mutyambai, interdicted the four officers.

who were caught on camera brutalizing a student from JKUAT during Monday’s demonstration.

Two of the officers in question are said to be stationed at Makongeni and Juja Police Stations.

The video showing police officers brutalizing the student went viral on Monday evening.

It is after this video went viral on social media that the IG and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i vowed action against the officers for using excessive force on the JKUAT students who were protesting over insecurity.

Representatives of JKUAT students’ body on Tuesday camped at Juja Police Station where 17 students recorded their statements.