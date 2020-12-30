Police release student who ‘attacked’ police officers





A Form Three student who allegedly attacked and injured two police officers with a broken glass has been released on a free bond.

Sheril Awino, 19, a student at Rambala Mixed Secondary School and who is said to be the girlfriend of one of the injured officers attached at Ugunja, Siaya County, was released from police custody after the complainants Dennis Mugo, her boyfriend and Solomon Kipchumba failed to produce a P3 form to aid with the case.

According to a police statement, the student is allegedly to have attacked the two officers on Boxing Day with a piece of broken glass, injuring them in the process.

The 19-year-old first attacked her boyfriend, Mugo who screamed for help prompting his colleague Kipchumba to rush to help his colleague. He was also attacked with the same glass.

The p3 form is a standard practice in assault cases and is used to request for medical examination to determine nature and extent of body injuries.

The P3 form is a document that is obtained from a police station and filled to facilitate prosecution.

According to the police, they were forced to release the girl after the two officers failed to fill the form after being released from the hospital.