Police recover rifles stolen from three officers who were killed in Marsabit

By Amina Wako November 11th, 2019 1 min read

Three G3 Rifles stolen from three police officers who were killed in an attack on Tuesday at Jaldesa in Marsabit county have been recovered.

The rifles plus police uniforms were found abandoned along the Jaldesa-Shuur road on Sunday.

On Friday Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i issued a 48-hour ultimatum to illegal firearms holders to return their weapons.

This follows a meeting by the Cabinet Secretary, regional and county security team and Marsabit leaders.

On Saturday one person was left seriously injured by officers who were deployed in Shuur after the police operation to recover the stolen firearms.

Three police officers were among those killed when bandits staged two separate attacks.

The first attack occurred in the Kukuto area where three people were killed when armed bandits ambushed their vehicle.

In the second attack, 10 other people including three police officers, five children were killed in a retaliatory attack in Jaldesa.

Livestock were also stolen during the attack.

The police officers were said to have been on patrol during the incident.

At the same time, four people, including a local politician, sub chief and a retired chief have been arrested following Tuesday’s attack.

