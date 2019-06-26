Drama as police raid Paul Kobia’s offices in Nairobi

Detectives on Wednesday morning raided the office of shadowy city businessman Mr Paul Kobia in Riverside, Kilimani in Nairobi.

The detectives arrived at the premises at 10am and broke the gate after workers failed to open.

The shadowy businessman was taken to Muthaiga Police Station after being grilled at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Kiambu Road.

Mr Kobia was arrested after a Dubai national complained that he had conned him with a Sh173 million fake gold deal.

A detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) privy to the ongoing investigations told Nairobi News that a total of 14 people who are members of his staff had been arrested.

“We arrested 14 members of his staff and they will be arraigned in court on Thursday,” said the detective who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The detectives spent the better part of the evening interrogating him regarding the gold deal.

At 10am Wednesday morning, DCI detectives forcefully accessed his compound after guards manning the gate refused to open it.

Before gaining access into his compound- one has to press a button that is placed on an erected metal besides the gate and speak through an inter-call and later allowed to walk in or denied access.