Police raid Kayole pub, recover killer’s phone





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have made progress in consolidating evidence as they seek to firm up a case following the killing of Margaret Muchemi.

Muchemi was found dead at her house in Nairobi’s Njiru estate last month and sleuths in Kayole said they had recovered the deceased’s phone hidden at a Wines and Spirits outlet in Umoja owned by the prime suspect Charles Oluenyi.

The recovery made following intelligence leads further indicts the suspect and is expected to strengthen the DCI’s case against him.

The suspect had been on the run for almost a week after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and her body set on fire in Njiru was arrested last week. Police later cornered him in a house in Kayole.

According to DCI, Olweny had locked himself up at his house on the fifth floor of a flat on Wednesday and was threatening to commit suicide by jumping off the balcony.

The mention of the case is slated for February 17 under a miscellaneous application.

The charred remains of Muchemi, 34, a resident of Njiru in Kasarani Sub-County, was found tied to a bed by neighbours, who were responding to a fire at her house.