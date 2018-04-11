Some of the items seized from Al Shabaab militants in Ijara, including drugs and crude weapons. PHOTO | COURTESY

A multi-agency operation on Monday raided and dismantled an Al-Shabaab camp in Kotile, Ijara district.

The troops recovered two loaded pistol magazines, combat knives, assorted medicines and syringes, ICOM hand held radio Black polythene Tarpaulin, among other items.

Officers also recovered drugs at the camp after confessions from returnees that Al Shabaab militants are extremely abusing drugs and alcohol.

The raid came following a tip off from villagers who informed the security agents about what has been happening at the camp.

Police praised the communities within Boni and the surrounding areas for their increased support for the troops operating in the area.

SEX AND DRUGS

In September 2017, KDF troops found a load of pornographic DVDs, alcohol and drugs after raiding an Al Shabaab camp inside Boni forest, later in the year numerous condoms washed off from Jilib, an Al-Shabaab stronghold after flash floods had hit Somalia.

The returnees said the militants also sexually abuse women from the neighbouring communities.

Sheikh Noor Farah council elder from Ijara said, “It’s either we cooperate with the police or allow Al-Shabaab to turn our town into a sex and drug den.”

He was speaking on confirmation that indeed they had offered the information to the troops in the area and vowed to smoke out all Al-Shabaab operatives from the area.

Last month, reports emerged of how the militants in Somalia are extorting huge sums of money from starving communities. The militants are also reportedly forcibly recruiting hundreds of children as soldiers and suicide bombers.