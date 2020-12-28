Police pursue thugs who dropped pistol





Detectives from the Directorate Criminal investigations (DCI) are pursuing two robbery with violence suspects who robbed a phone from a lady victim at Nairobi’s Kibera area on Saturday night but left behind a pistol.

According to the DCI, detectives on patrol responded to a distress call from the victim following a confrontation with the perpetrators.

“The screams of the lady victim who lost her smartphone to the two accosting men attracted the officers, but the two suspects narrowly escaped into the slums after a hot pursuit.”

The DCI added that the armed suspect dropped the revolver pistol in the process, which has been secured for analysis by DCI ballistic experts.

Meanwhile, DCI has encouraged members of the public to continue interacting with the DCI by sharing information that could help curb crimes.

The DCI categorically encouraged the youth to use the interactive platform to report crimes happening within their communities for action.

The authority added that they have so far received a lot of information which the detectives are working on, to ensure that public safety and security is guaranteed.

“So far we have received a lot of information which our officers are working on, to ensure that your safety and security is guaranteed. Should you have any information that requires our action, please dial 0800722203.”