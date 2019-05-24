Police post razed in Thome in suspected arson attack





Police in Kasarani are investigating the cause of fire that saw Thome Police Post razed to ashes on Thursday.

Local believe the fire is part of a scheme to grab the land where the post stands.

Crucial documents are said to have been burnt in the incident.

Mr Paul Richu, the residents chairman, told journalists that they suspect the police post was burnt byland grabbers who have been eyeing the piece for 20 years now.

“The criminals burnt this place at around 7.30pm. We have been having trouble with land grabbers in this area who will stop at nothing to get this piece of public land for the past 20 years,” he said.

Residents said the fire started from all corners of the police post.

The incident attracted the attention of Internal Secretary Fred Matiang’i who sent Nairobi County Commissioner Mr Wilson Njenga to address locals on the matter.

Mr Njenga said that most police stations within Nairobi lack land ownership documents, rendering them vulnerable to grabbing.

He said all police officers who lost personal items in the fire will be compensated by the National Police Service.

“Investigations into the matter is ongoing and if we find out that the fire was caused by arsons then we shall take action against them,” he said.