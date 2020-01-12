Police: Photo of two brothers circulating online not of wanted terror suspect

The National Police Service has dismissed reports that photos making rounds on social media are related to wanted terror suspect Bilal Maulid.

Through the office of the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, the police said the photos were not in any way linked to the wanted terror suspect, but that of two brothers who had gone shopping at a supermarket in Westlands.

“We encourage and thank anyone who may see and report any suspicious persons or activities to the police or any government agency but warn not to circulate on social media,” Mr Mutyambai said in the statement.

The police boss also warned Kenyans that such unverified information are likely to put the lives of innocent people at risk.

On Wednesday last week, police released an image of Mr Maulid, whom they linked to an attack in a primary school in Saretho, Dadaab area.

Bilal was described as armed and dangerous.

The police believe that Maulid sneaked into Somalia to avoid arrest.