Police on the hunt for Echesa





Police are on the hunt for former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa after he was captured appearing to slap an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official on Thursday morning.

Reports in Kakamega suggest police officers surrounded the former minister’s home in Mumias on Thursday afternoon with the aim of nabbing him.

It is believed the controversial Echesa fled towards this home after the incident.

A video in Nairobi News possession shows Echesa arguing with the said official at Bulonga Primary School before appearing to slap him. The man did not retaliate.

The incident was later confirmed by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati who’s called for Echesa’s arrest.

The incident happened amidst reports of chaos, bribery, and rigging in Matungu constituency, on the day of a by-election.

This is not the first time Echesa has found himself in trouble.

He was arrested by police last year and subjected to investigations over a reported fake arms deal sealed in Deputy President William Ruto’s office. This case has been linked to the loss of the life of a police officer attached to the DP’s main office in Nairobi’s CBD.