Police officers warned against harassing preachers livestreaming their church services

The Ministry of Interior has warned police officers against harassing and arresting preachers who go to their churches to livestream their church services.

In a press statement, Interior PS Kangethe Thuku issued a directive warning officers against harassing the preachers who have been forced to go online due to Covid-19.

“We have received complaints from Kenya Church Ministers Forum (KCMF), Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), and Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches that even after the government allowed church clergy to visit their churches and conduct live streaming of their services, they are still being arrested,” the statement read in part.

Thuku instead asked the police to offer security to the clergy who would want to livestream their church summons to their members who are staying at home.

According to the PS, the number of people in a church should not exceed 15 people and they should observe social distancing during the livestreaming as directed.

This comes after the government banned churche serices and gathering crowds in public over the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world.

The number of people confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country hit 621 on Friday.