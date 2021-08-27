Police officers offer support to arrested ‘Kianjokoma Six’ colleagues

Police officers have resolved to stand in solidarity with six of their colleagues who were recently arrested in relation to the death of two brothers in Embu.

A source who spoke to Nairobi News says officers have elected to put together resources as a show of support.

The idea began at Manyatta police station, where the affected six are based.

The six are Benson Mbuthia, Consolata Kariuki, Martin Wanyama, Lilian Cherono, Nicholus Sang, and James Mwaniki. They remain in custody to assist in investigations, and their colleagues have commenced contributions via the social messaging app, Whatsapp, aimed at raising legal fees and monies for other use.

The initiative has since been embraced by officers across the country.

A message seen by Nairobi News shows the WhatsApp group has been formed so as to ‘raise Legal Fees for our six besieged comrades following the unfortunate death of the Kianjokoma brothers who jumped off a moving police vehicle to evade justice.”

The group was created on August 20, 2021, three days after the officers were arrested and Sh182,530 has so far been contributed.

The arrested officers are detained at Capitol Hill police in Nairobi for 14 days after the court granted permission.

The detained officers have meanwhile asked the court to release their phones to enable them to transfer monies to their families and lawyers.