Police officers face murder charges after man dies in custody

Mark Lumbasi Natala, who died in custody. Two policemen are set to be charged with his murder. PHOTO: COURTESY

Two police officers are facing murder charges in relation to the murder of a 20-year old.

Mark Lumbasi Natala is believed to have breathed his last while in police custody in Machakos County and Police constables Cornelius Munyao Ndambuki and Erick Odhiambo Amollo from KBC police station in Matungulu Sub-County are set to be arraigned in court on Friday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has completed investigations and directed the two be charged with the murder of Lumbasi.

Police initially told the family that Lumbasi had hanged himself in a police cell.

Concerned, the family sent representatives to Kangundo to check on the body.

They found it at the Kangundo District Hospital Mortuary but were alarmed to see the deceased’s hands were tied to the back, and his mouth was stuffed with parts of his torn shirt, foil paper, and a face mask, which raised suspicions of murder.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and Haki Africa took over the case.

During the post-mortem, it emerged that Lumbasi was tortured before he was killed inside a police station cell in Machakos County.

The examination, conducted at the City Mortuary in Nairobi, concluded that he died from homicidal hanging after being injured on various parts of his body, including his private parts.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was asphyxia due to neck compression secondary to homicidal hanging.

Other significant findings are multiple generalized contusions,” stated the report signed by the chief government pathologist, Dr

Johansen Oduor, Dr. Charles Muturi, representing rights lobby Haki Africa and Dr. Watenga Kamotho, representing the family.