Police officer succumbs to injuries after being knocked down on Eastern bypass

A police officer who was hit by a motorist on Thursday morning has succumbed to injuries sustained during an accident.

The incident happened on Eastern bypass near the General Service Unit (GSU) training school.

HEAD INJURY

According to a police statement, the officer, identified as Nickson Kiprono, was crossing the road around 2am when he was hit by the vehicle.

The 35-year-old officer, who was stationed at Shauri Moyo Police Station, sustained a fractured right leg and serious head injury and was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

COMMITTED SUICIDE

In another tragedy a police officer on Wednesday committed suicide by shooting himself dead.

Mr Simon Kamau, 37, is said to have taken his colleague’s G3 rifle and shot himself in the mouth with the bullet existing through his head.

The officer died instantly.

“The previous day he appeared disturbed and was disarmed after being counselled. However, in the morning he picked a colleague’s rifle and committed the act,” the police said in a report filed at Kainuk Police Station.

The officer’s lifeless body was found inside a tent and was taken to Kitale Nursing Home for autopsy.