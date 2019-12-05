Police officer shot and injured by fleeing gangsters in Fedha estate

An off duty policeman was among two people shot and injured on Monday night by suspected gunmen in Nairobi’s Fedha estate.

The gang of three had robbed a shop in the area and was escaping when they shot the two victims.

The first victim was a woman who was shot in the leg as she closed her businesses. The gang grabbed her bag and escaped on foot.

As the gang was fleeing from the scene, they ran into the police officer who was walking to his house and shot him in the thigh.

In a police report, Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said they had dispatched a squad to hunt down the gangsters.

In another incident, a suspected thug was shot dead earlier this week in a botched robbery on the busy Southern bypass road in Nairobi.

The man was among a gang that had been waylaying motorists and pedestrians at a stretch near Lenana School and robbed them of valuables.

Police have intensified patrols in the area.