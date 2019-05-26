Police officer shoots himself dead in after domestic squabble

An Administration Police officer shot himself dead on Saturday night in Umoja Estate after reportedly differing with his wife.

While confirming the incident to Nairobi News Mr Adan Guyo, the DCIO Buruburu, said they will only make public the victim’s identity after informing his family.

LOVE GONE SOUR

“Its true and we are now trying to reach his family. That is all I can say for now,” Mr Guyo said.

On Friday, another police officer, identified as Hellen Kwamboka, was found murdered in her house in Umoja estate.

Police believe that it was an incident of “love gone sour.”

POLICE DEATHS

The death of the officer brings to four the number of police officers who have died in the last one month.

The other officers are Ms Caroline Chepchirchir Chesire, who was murdered in Nakuru, and Ms Pauline Wangari who was murdered in Murang’a.