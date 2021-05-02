Police officer publicly assaults colleague in Nairobi

Recruits in a parade during a past pass-out ceremony at Kenya Police College Kiganjo in Nyeri County. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Recruits in a parade during a past pass-out ceremony at Kenya Police College Kiganjo in Nyeri County. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





A police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) in Karen was on Saturday arrested for allegedly assaulting a uniformed colleague.

According to the police report, the assaulted police officer Moses Kisira was on traffic check duties along Magadi road when he noticed a Subaru Saloon car being driven recklessly.

He tried to stop the driver, but he drove off and a pursuit ensued.

“The police rider then followed the vehicle and attempted to block it but again the Subaru driver pushed him out of the road, hitting the police motorcycle reg no.GKB 824A,” read part of the police report.

Officer Kisira followed the Subaru driver until Karen County club where the driver parked his vehicle off the road, alighted, and immediately accosted the police rider.

After witnessing the incident, members of the public reported the matter to Karen Police station.

The duty officer at the station rushed to the scene of the incident and rescued officer Kisira from the Subaru driver.

It’s after the arrest that the driver was identified as Nicholas Kiptoo attached to DCI- Karen.

The officers at Karen police station subjected Kiptoo to a breathalyzer test and found he was drunk.

The officer was arrested and detained at Karen police station awaiting to be arraigned on Monday for the offences of driving under the influence of alcohol contrary to section 44(1)of the traffic act, assaulting a police officer contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act and failing to stop contrary to section 65(2) of the National Police Service Act.