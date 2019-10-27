Police officer mugged and robbed of his pistol and ammunition

A police officer attached to the Anti-Mugging Squad was on Saturday night attacked by suspected thugs around Nairobi’s Globe Cinema area.

The officer lost his Jericho pistol to the thugs during the 9pm incident.

The officer was on foot patrol around 9pm when the thugs who were riding two motorcycles attacked him and took his pistol which had 15 rounds of ammunition.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo to Nairobi News that a manhunt has been launched for the thugs.

The officer sustained head and leg injuries and is currently admitted at Nairobi Hospital for treatment.

About a week ago, another officer lost her firearm in a similar incident.

Irene Kyama is said to have lost her gun while on duty along Muindu Mbingu Street within the city center.

GUN RECOVERED

The police officer attached to Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene was detained at the Central Police Station for two days.

Her firearm serial number FN 10850, was later recovered deposited among valuables at Naivas Supermarket along Kenyatta Avenue by a man who is yet to be identified.

He vanished into the streets after depositing the items in the customer boxes.

In June, an officer attached at Riruta Police Station was drugged and robbed of his gun in Parklands, Nairobi.

The officer is said to have been drugged in one of the clubs within Highridge area by unknown people before they got away with his Jericho pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition, phone and other valuables.