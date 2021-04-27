Police officer in two-man gang arrested for waylaying, injuring colleague





A police officer and a civilian were arrested on Monday by officers in Changamwe, Mombasa county after they allegedly attacked and injured another police officer.

According to a police report, the two suspects who were in police uniform flagged down Police officer Jeremiah Mungwana at the mainland area.

They are reported to have attacked Mungwana when he stopped and as he was defending himself, he managed to recognise one of them as police officer called Maxwell.

“Two people wearing police jungle uniform who flagged him down and when he stopped the two attacked him. As he was trying to defend himself, he was able to recognise one of them as a police officer by the name Maxwell,” read the police report.

During the attack, the attacked officer sustained slight bruises on the right hand.

The police report further indicates that a backup team from Changamwe police station that was nearby responded immediately and the two were arrested and escorted to the station.

Upon interrogation, it was established that the one of the suspects was police constable Maxwell Nyongesa, who was wearing a police smoke jacket and had one teargas canister.

Further they established that the cop had been transferred to Daadab police station in 2020 but resided in Changamwe where his family used to live.

The second suspect is Lamek Juma, a civilian aged 29, and was in a police smoke jacket, military trousers and a jungle hat during the time of the arrest.

Officers investigating the matter visited Nyongesa’s home in Migadini and found several government items.

The two suspects are being held at Changamwe police station awaiting to be arraigned.

Last week, police officers in Nairobi arrested three law enforcement officers for conducting unwarranted arrests in the Central Business District (CBD).

Police corporal Cliff Ombati stationed at Uhuru Camp, KDF lance corporal Ben Shiundu from the 15 Kenya Army in Mariakani and prison warder Eugine Shivachi based at Wajir GK Prison, were detained after they were busted conducting illegal arrests.

In a statement, DCI said the three officers had embarked on an arresting spree targeting boda boda riders, who they arrested on trumped-up charges and demanded bribes from them.