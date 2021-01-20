Police officer found dead with slit throat in his Embakasi house





A police officer was on Wednesday morning found dead with his throat slit inside his house in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Corporal Jonathan Korir Kipkemoi is believed to have allegedly committed suicide at his home within the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) AP Line.

According to a police statement, another officer heard distressing noise from the Korir’s unit at around 4am and when he peeped through a hole on the door he saw the deceased groaning in pain in a pool of blood.

The statement indicates that the door was locked from the inside and he had to break it down.

However, by the time the officer managed to break in, his colleague is said to have already succumbed to the injuries on his neck.

Police further added that the 42-year-old cop was found with a deep cut in the throat and a stained knife beside him.

“The deceased had a history of mental illness and had been discharged from Chriromo Lane Hospital on 10/6/2020,” police revealed.

No suicide note was found at the scene even as the body was taken to Chiromo Mortuary awaiting a postmortem and an inquest file has been opened.

In another incident in Embakasi, police are investigating how a man reportedly stabbed his wife several times and then committed suicide.

Neighbours described how the young couple had recently moved to Standard Drive Court in Tassia but been in constant loud fights.

The man, who was in his late twenties, is said to have disagreed with his wife on Tuesday night over unknown reasons before picking a kitchen knife and stabbing her.

Neighbours rushed her to Mama Lucy Hospital where she was admitted in critical condition and unable to communicate on what happened.

The deceased man is said to have managed to lock himself inside the house with their two-year-old daughter and stabbed a neighbour who attempted to remove him from the house.

Crime scene officers were dispatched to the area and managed to recover a knife with blood stains.

“It is believed to be the knife that the man used to stab his wife and neighbour before killing himself,” police added.

The child was, however, not harmed during the incident and was later rescued by police officers.

The man’s body was taken to city morgue as an investigation was launched.