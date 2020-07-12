Police officer fighting for his life after he was attacked by enraged mob

A police officer is fighting for his life after he was beaten by an irate mob in Mombasa on Friday night.

According to reports, the officer Gerald Sumba, 31, had tried arrest several people for not wearing face masks when an angry mob descended on him with kicks and blows in Mombasa’s Old Town.

HOSPITALISED

Reports also indicate that he was in plainclothes with area residents assuming he was a civilian trying to solicit for bribes.

The incident happened in Kibokoni in Mombasa County and has left the officer hospitalised at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Police officers from Central Police Station visited the scene of the incident and discovered the victim was indeed a police officer attached to the Tononoka Police Station working at the Coast General Hospital.

SERIOUSLY INJURED

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Saturday said they had noted with concern the incident in which members of the public attacked and seriously injured the officer.

“IPOA strongly condemns the attack and notes that such lawless actions are likely to foster anarchy and break established order in society,” said Ms Anne Makori IPOA Chairperson.

Police have since started investigations into the matter and are also pursuing one more person said to have been with the officer during the incident.