Police officer badly injured by stone-throwing boda boda rider

A police officer who was controlling traffic at the City Stadium roundabout along Jogoo Road was on Wednesday badly injured by a stone-throw motorcyclist.

The officer, Mr Nimrod Munyoro, in his statement filed at the Makongeni Police Station said that he stopped the rider who was on a motorbike of registration number KMEM 733G which he suspected was not roadworthy.

“I then realised the motorcycle did not have an insurance, the rider had no driving licenses and also had no helmet and reflector jacket,” read the statement.

Mr Munyoro further revealed that the rider abandoned the motorbike and fled.

However, a few minutes later the rider appeared armed with a stone and pelted it at the officer inflicting an injury on his right ear.

The officer was later rushed to Debomart Health Centre in Bahati where he was treated and discharged.

Police said that they had launched a manhunt for the suspect and had also detained the motorbike at the Makongeni Police Station.