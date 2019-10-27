Police officer arrested in possession of 139kg of bhang

A police officer was on Friday arrested by his colleagues for the offence of trafficking illicit drugs.

Mr Paul Karuga Njoroge (police number 78760) of ATPU in Isiolo was arrested by officers from the anti-narcotic unit for being in possession of 139kg of bhang.

“He was arrested from Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) DCI Headquarters for the offence of trafficking narcotics drugs in that on October 14 along Nanyuki- Nairobi highway. The officer will be escorted to Nanyuki for further action,” read part of a police report filed on Friday evening.

According to the police, Mr Karuga was carrying the illicit drug in Mitsubishi lorry of Registration number KCJ 474A.

On Saturday, another officer who is serving an interdiction was arrested with police uniforms.

Both officers are expected to be separately arraigned in court on Monday.