Police officer arrested for demanding bribe from an advocate

A police officer based at the Central Police Station was on Monday arrested for demanding a bribe from an advocate.

Police Constable, Samuel Mutachi, is reported to have demanded a bribe of Sh 200,000 and later received Sh 35,000 while pretending to be a detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The officer is currently in police custody with detectives also investigating the suspect for forgery of documents.

Police Constable Samuel MUTACHI, @PoliceKE based in Central P/Station was yesterday arrested for demanding for a bribe of Ksh.200K & receiving Ksh.35K from an ADVOCATE, after introducing himself as @DCI_Kenya Detective investigating a case of Forgery & making of a False Document. pic.twitter.com/etMpzwBnps — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 6, 2019

ARRESTED

At same time, the DCI has urged members of the public to always insist on being shown the Certificate of Appointment (C.o.A) whenever anyone purports to be a DCI officer.

They have also asked members of the public to ask for the telephone numbers of their immediate boss to call and confirm an officer’s identity, if in doubt.

In April this year, DCI detectives arrested three police officers stationed at Kamukunji and Railways Police Stations for impersonating Flying Squad officers.

ROBBERY

The three suspects were linked to robbing unsuspecting members of the public in the city.

During the same month, police offices shot and a killed three suspected kidnappers, who were reported to have hijacked a United Nations (UN) staff in Machakos.

According to the DCI, the suspects were part of a five-man gang and were found masquerading as traffic police officers along the Machakos-Kitui Road.