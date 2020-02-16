Police officer arrested for ‘aiding the escape’ of four robbery suspects

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly facilitating the escape of four robbery with violence suspects who escaped from the Sagana Police Station at dawn on Saturday.

Abdullahi Adan Alio, Mwea West Sub-county police commander said the officer was arrested on grounds that he, on questionable circumstances, went missing from duty moments before the four escaped from the cells they were being held in.

“The officer left his docket unmanned and later claimed that he had been taken ill and was in the hospital, he returned at 9am on Saturday,” Alio stated.

According to Alio, the suspects managed to cut through the metal grills with a hacksaw in the 3am incident.

The four suspects – Willis Githuku, Martin Ndung’u, Charles Mwangi and Julius Murigi – were also facing accusations of assaulting a traffic police officer in January 2020.

The said victim allegedly fractured his jaw during the incident.

Detectives handling the case had asked the Baricho Law Court to hold the suspects for 14 days to allow them to gather more evidence for their prosecution.

The suspects had been arrested following a series of M-Pesa shop robbery cases in Muranga, Sagana, and Kagio.