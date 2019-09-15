Police now being probed over the shooting to death of Kasarani toddler

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has started investigating the death of a toddler who was aged 2 years and 11 months who was reportedly shot dead by the police in Kahawa West estate one week ago.

Baby Dan Githinji was reportedly shot dead during when police officers raided a chang’aa den in the area.

According to reports, the baby was hit in the stomach by three stray bullets after the police opened fired after a scuffle ensued at the chang’aa den.

“The police were in the area conducting an operation when the alleged incident happened,” IPOA said in a statement.

The authority’s Chairperson Anne Makori said they will make appropriate recommendations and forward the investigation file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions after the probe is complete.

The authority is also investigating the deaths of five-year-old Daisy Chepkoech, Mr Samuel Njenga Njogoo and the injury of an unidentified matatu driver by police officers.

SHOT DEAD

Daisy was reportedly shot dead by police officers during an eviction exercise in Mowlem village, Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

“Mr Samuel Njenga Njogoo was arrested on 10th September 2019 on suspicion of theft by police officers from Charagita Police Post, Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua County. He died while in police custody at Ngano Police Station,” the IPOA statement reads.

Separately, IPOA also dispatched its Rapid Response Team to investigate an incident in which a matatu driver was allegedly shot and injured by a Deputy Police Commander in Embu.