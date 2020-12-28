Police nab women suspected of spiking drinks

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai (center) briefs media outside Jogoo House on December 22, 2020 on the road safety measures to be put in place during the Christmas and New Year festivities. Together with officials from the National Road and Safety Authority (NTSA) and prison guard officers from the Kenya prison all will be working throughout the holiday to ensure all Covid-19 protocols are adhered to by residents. He is joined by NTSA Director General George Njao (right) and Kenya Prison Services Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogallo. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Police on Sunday arrested four women following complaints that they have been spiking people’s drinks and conning them in Ruiru.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the four women and a male accomplice were arrested at Rainbow Hotel in Ruiru following a tip-off from the victims.

The suspects aged between 24 and 30 were identified as Salome Njuguna, Rahab Mburu, Naomi Njuguna, Peninah Wanjiru and Hilary Waweru.

“Mobile phones and several bottles bearing labels of various brands of alcohol, and which are believed to contain stupefying substances were also confiscated from the five,” the DCI said.

It added that the seized items will be subjected to forensic analysis to determine their content, as further investigations continue to establish the suspects’ modes of operation.

Members of the public who wish to share information with the DCI anonymously are advised to dial toll-free hotline number 0800 722 203 which is a service available 24 hours a day throughout the week.