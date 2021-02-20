Police nab three murder suspects





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Eunice Muthoni Njeri- an Egerton University student whose body was discovered dumped in a river on December 7.

According to the autopsy report conducted by Dr. Wanagri Wambugu at the Egerton University Funeral home on December 10, 2020, the 4th year student was first strangled before her killers dumped her body in river Subuku.

Detectives say the murder was planned and executed by her two close friends and fellow students at Egerton University; Diana Muthiomi and Tamar Wambora Njeru.

Detectives believe that Njeri was murdered by her friends, after Diana suspected that she was having an affair with her husband Eric Maingi Mutuma.

Investigators discovered that a day before Njeri was murdered by strangulation her two friends had left town, leaving her in the company of Mr. Mutuma.

“It is after they returned late at night that they suspected a brewing love affair between the two. A confrontation & bitter exchange of words then ensued,” DCI posted on Twitter.

The friends would later summon Njeri to settle the issue, which according to the police report was the last time Njeri was seen alive.

A forensic analysis placed Diana at the crime scene, confirming that she was at the spot where the body was discovered.

Also in police custody is Diana’s husband who is facing electronic fraud charges after 722 simcards and 7 mobile phones were found at their house.

The three will be arraigned at the Nakuru Law Courts on Monday as detectives launch manhunt for their accomplices who helped dispose the body