Police nab robbery suspects





Police in Nairobi are holding seven robbery suspects accused of robbing mobile phones and tablets worth Sh140,000 while armed with knives along Haile Selassie Avenue in broad daylight.

The suspects are Kennedy Macharia, Gidraff Kangára, Joseph David, and Samuel Makokha.

Others are Michael Maina, Alvin Otieno, and Steve Ochieng who allegedly robbed Nashon Wachira and his sales ladies near the Jesus is Alive Ministries Church on Thursday at around midday.

The suspects are in custody at Kamukunji police station.

They were in a group of around 10 to 15 suspected gangsters that attacked Wachira and his sales ladies while marketing mobile phones inside a car.

Two of his workers Nancy Wanjiku and Susan Njenga were injured during the incident.

Wachira directed his employees to rush their injured colleagues to the hospital and reported the matter to Kamukunji Police station.

Five police officers proceeded to the scene and arrested the seven suspects identified by Wachira, his workers, and members of the public.

In an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts, police constable Boniface Nicholas Ong’ele attached to Kamukunji police station, some of the suspects were found in possession of knives.

Ong’ele further sought orders from the court to detain the seven suspects for a week to conclude investigations. The suspects opposed the detention period.

One of them said he is a student at the Kitui Teachers College and is likely to miss exams if he is locked up.

Prosecution counsel Joseph Mburugu agreed with them that the period sought by PC Ong’ele was too long and pleaded with chief magistrate Emily Ominde to grand the cop only four days.

The suspects will be charged on March 16.