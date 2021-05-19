Police nab prison officer accused of killing wife, son

Myron Kweyu in handcuffs when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Police in Mwingi has arrested a prison officer suspected to have killed his wife and child.

As per a police report seen by Nairobi News, Bernard Mutisya, the duty officer at Waita GK Prisons reported he’d heard gunshots in the compound on Tuesday evening.

Mwingi Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officials immediately visited the facility.

Mutisya ordered the guard commander to confirm whether all officers were at their respective watchtowers.

However, the guard commander found that one David Nduati Kimani, who was to be manning watchtower 2, was absent from his work station.

“The duty officer received information that David Nduati Kimani had surrendered his G3 Rifle to the officers manning the main gate and confessed that he had killed someone, and left.”

The duty officer and two guard commanders proceeded to Kimani’s house and found Joyce Mwende Ngui and her son Raji Mwende had been shot dead.

Joyce, who stayed with Nduati, had arrived from her rural home with her son before the incident happened.

The prison officer has since been arrested while officers collected six spent cartridges at the scene.

His loaded rifle has been kept as an exhibit as police investigate the motive of the killings.

The bodies were removed to Mwingi level 4 hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.