Police nab man who robbed woman he’d met online





Police are holding a foreign national who is reported to have lured and robbed a woman he met on a dating site.

The suspect is a Sierra Leone national identified as Alfred Mumoh Bangura.

He met the victim, Joyce Mbalo, on the Badoo dating site, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

After days of chatting online, the two then decided to physically meet up and get to know each other.

They met at a gas station in Nairobi’s Marurui area from where they drove towards Kahawa West in the suspect’s vehicle.

Along the way, the man turned against Mbalo and robbed her, leaving her in distress.

The victim, a resident of Ruaka in Kiambu County, was robbed of her phone worth Sh25,000 and other valuables.

Detectives trailed the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday and later arraigned him in court.

He is currently being held at Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Upon his arrest, it was established that Bangura is a Sierra Leonean national and did not have proper documentation to be in the country.

In a statement on Twitter last year, DCI boss George Kinoti expressed concern over the skyrocketing fraud cases online, cautioning Kenyans to be extra vigilant while online.