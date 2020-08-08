Police nab 3 machete-wielding suspects in Buruburu





Police officers on Friday arrested three robbery with violence suspects in Buruburu, Nairobi.

The trio identified as Eugene, Dicky and Steve reside in the outskirts of Dandora but usually conduct their thuggish operations in Buruburu.

On Friday, angry locals cornered them and started beating them up before police arrived and rescued them.

Kamkunji Sub County police boss Adamson Bungei told Nairobi News that the three will be arraigned in court on Monday.

“We ask any members of the public who have ever been attacked by a machete-wielding gang to come forward and report,” he said.

Mr Bungei said that the three were cornered along Sonko Road as they were attacking members of the public.

A motorbike of registration number KMFE 879B that they have been using was also impounded.

Crime incidents have been on the increase in the past few months in the area.

In July, Brenda Awuor, 23, a student at KCA University was shot by armed robbers in the outskirts of Buruburu.

She later died at Kenyatta National Hospital where she was receiving treatment.