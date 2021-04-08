Police nab 15-year old on abortion accusations





Detectives in Kabartonjo, in Baringo County have arrested a 15-year-old who is suspected of procuring an abortion and dumped the featus in a pit latrine.

According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the detectives acted on an infanticide report by Assistant Chief Joshua Kiptosok.

The report further states that detectives retrieved two infants immersed in human waste in the said latrine.

“The officers, acting on an infanticide report from the Area Assistant Chief, demolished the pit latrine in an attempt to retrieve the foetus, only to discover that there were two infants immersed in the sludge of human waste,” The DCI said.

The two infants were rushed to Bartabwa Health Centre in Kabartonjo, where one was declared dead while the other one was referred to Baringo County Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

“The 15-year-old suspect was apprehended and will be processed for her crime in strict conformity to the law,” DCI said.