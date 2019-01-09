Police launch manhunt for criminal gang targeting foreigners





Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a criminal gang which has been robbing foreigners in the past three days within the city.

In one of the incidents, a German was robbed of more than Sh100,000 and electronic goods in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on Monday.

Claus Opperman had requested an Uber to pick him from Lenana-Kayawe Road junction to Arboretum Gardens.

The vehicle arrived and picked him, but while still along Kayawe road, the taxi stopped and two men jumped in.

HELD HOSTAGE

The three men took him to an apartment along Forest Road where one of them left with his ATM cards while the accomplices held him hostage at gun point.

The ‘compassionate’ thugs after withdrawing the cash, gave him back his ATM card and Sh500 for his taxi home.

In another incident, seven Italian missionaries were robbed off Sh680,000, passports, three iPhones, two car keys and assorted bank cards along Langata Road on Sunday.

ARMED ROBBERS

After robbing them, the thugs shot one of them on her right thigh. The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Bertelli Silvio.

According to the police, the nuns were heading to Holy Family Basilica bookshop when their car developed a mechanical problem.

They then took it to a nearby garage before taking a taxi to the church.

Later when they returned, they found the vehicle not yet repaired and decided to wait inside the car. That is when they were attacked by a gang armed with pistols.