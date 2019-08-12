Police looking for hit and run driver involved in Timau road accident

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are looking for a driver of a car which was involved in a hit and run accident near Timau, Meru County.

According to the detectives, the occupants of the white Nissan X Trail (registration number KCT 822T) fled the scene without identifying themselves and rendering aid to the victim of the accident.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The detectives have argued any member of the public with information regarding the accident to report the matter to the nearest police station.

According to 2018 data from National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) 32 of vehicles involved in hit and run accidents last year were never traced.