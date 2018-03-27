GSU officers outside the closed Terminal Two at JKIA on March 27, 2018. PHOTO | STELLA CHERONO

Police have locked down terminal two at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as the drama surrounding the return of Nasa activist Dr Miguna Miguna intensified Tuesday morning.

Police cut off access to terminal two in the morning where Dr Miguna is locked.

Only Siaya Senator James Orengo has been granted access to the self-declared ‘General’ of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

On Tuesday, officials from the Immigration Department presented application forms to Dr Miguna to fill for processing in order to ‘regularise’ his ‘citizenship status’.

But lawyer Cliff Ombeta told journalists assembled at JKIA that Dr Miguna will not sign the forms to get him new citizenship “because it would mean that Miguna will be agreeing that the government was right about his citizenship.”