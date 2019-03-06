Police launch probe on fraud claims against ‘Prophet’ Owuor’s church

Dr David Owuor of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness. PHOTO | FILE

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the Sh 1.5 billion property saga involving a church under ‘Prophet’ David Owuor’s ministry and the family of a city lawyer.

Nairobi News has learnt that detectives attached to the Kabete Police Station on Tuesday afternoon led by DCIO Francis Wanjau raided the property and seized documents that they say will assist them in the investigations.

A source privy to the investigations revealed that the officers had taken control of the apartment until the investigations are over.

“Investigations have kicked off and we shall ensure that we take action if by any chance anyone broke the law,” said the source.

This comes just days after the family of the lawyer Ms Jane Njagi, accused Dr Owuor’s church of brainwashing their sister.