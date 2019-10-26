Police launch manhunt for gang that stole car in Dandora

Police in Nairobi are in pursuit of a gang of thieves who on Friday night stole a car in Dandora Phase 1.

John Mwangi told the police that on Friday night he picked the car that was at the garage where it was being repainted and drove it home.

“I parked it at the parking bay as usual and went to the house. However, I woke up today (Saturday morning) and it was not at the same spot I had parked it,” Mr Mwangi told Nairobi News.

He said that he tried to enquire from neighbours whether they had heard any commotion in the night but everyone looked clueless.

A VICTIM

Mr Mwangi then proceeded to Kinyago police station where he reported the theft of the probox car of registration number KBS 296G and issued with OB number 16/26/10/2019.

According to him, he has been hearing cases of car thefts but has never thought he would be a victim.

“I request anyone who will come across the car to report to the nearest police station,” he said.

This comes exactly 24 hours after another incident was reported at Kariobangi police station following the loss of a DX Toyota Car of registration number KBH 349N.

Just like in Mr Mwangi’s case, Mr Joseph Nyaga parked his car at Equity area in Kariobangi and was shocked to miss it at the same point the following morning.