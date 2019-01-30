Police launch manhunt for 130 suspected bank hackers





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)has released photos and names of 130 suspects wanted over electronic fraud and hacking into bank systems.

In a seven-page pullout published in local dailies on Wednesday, the DCI said warrants of arrest for the suspects have been issued by the Chief Magistrate’s court in Kiambu and Nairobi’s Milimani.

Membrs of the public have been urged to report the suspects’ whereabouts to police.

“The suspects listed here are wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by CM’s court Kiambu/CM’s court Milimani on January 24, 2019,” read the warrants.

The DCI also provided a list of phone numbers for the public to call or send message if they spot the suspects.

“Any person with information to contact DCI headquarters -ECCU section, the nearest police station, call or SMS 0772 627 435, 020 334 3412, 020 286 1097 or email us on [email protected],” DCI Kinoti appealed.