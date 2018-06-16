PHOTO | FILE

An Administration Police officer is on the run after being implicated in the kidnap and defilement of a 16-year-old school girl.

On Wednesday, relatives of the form two student at Muzdalifa Secondary School in Garissa reported to Garissa Police Station that their kin had gone missing.

According to police report, the relatives later received information that the student had been spotted at Rasyim lodge which is located in Windsor area.

ON THE RUN

When they visited the said lodge, they found her in one of the rooms with the suspected defiler who was identified as Dalmas Mose alias ‘Alii’.

The suspect however fled but the school girl told the police that she had been defiled twice by the police officer in question who works in Fafi in Bura East Sub County.

The victim was taken to Garissa Provincial Hospital for treatment as the police launched investigations into the matter and a manhunt for the suspect.