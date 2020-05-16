Police investigating how off-duty colleague was attacked, seriously injured during curfew hours

Police officers at Kileleshwa Police Station are investigating how their colleague was on Friday injured while away from his known residential home.

The officer identified as Gift Mawaza, who is currently admitted at MP Shah Hospital, is nursing injuries which include a deep cut on the forehead.

A police report filed under OB number 16/5/2020 revealed that a preliminary probe revealed that the officer was hanging out with friends at an unknown place in Lavington when he was attacked by one of them.

“Staple Kileleshwa visited the said hospital and found number 236907 identified as Gift Mawaza, OC Crime Kileleshwa Police Station, who has a deep cut on he forehead,” the report read in part.

An officer attached to Kileleshwa Police Station told Nairobi News that the police officer was attacked at 0300hrs on Saturday.

The officer said that investigations had started to establish where and how he ended up with friends hanging out at night yet he was not on duty.

“How did this happen yet he was not on duty? Who are these people that attacked him? We have to get to the bottom of it all,” said the cop who spoke in confidence.

The injured officer is currently admitted awaiting CT Scan.

A number of police officers have been at the forefront in breaking the curfew dusk to dawn orders that they are supposed to ensure are observed by civilians.