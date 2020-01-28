Police in Nairobi recover stolen electronic devices worth Sh 6.5 million

Police in Nairobi have recovered electronic devices – including 86 mobile phones – valued at Sh 6.5 million, which are suspected to have been stolen from members of public by pickpockets and muggers in CBD.

Nairobi Central Police commander Mark Wanjala said the items were recovered on Sunday in a stall in Pwani Guest House along Gaberone road in downtown in a sting operation where one suspect was arrested.

INVESTIGATIONS

The devices include 35 iphones and 17 iPads as well as photography and videography equipment, including 18 cameras and camcorders.

Wanjala said the raid by police and DCI officers from Kamukunji Police Station followed investigations that led police into the building where the phones are sold after being stolen.

He said the phones and other electronic items are sold to the traders mainly phone technicians by street children and muggers after they rob members of public.

The stolen devices are then dismantled to alter identification features that that can be used to trace them, or are vandalised and critical parts sold.

“Cases of stolen phones in CBD has decreased since we started arresting those buying them. We decide not to arrest the chokoras and instead go for those buying the stolen phones from them,” Wanjala said.

Wanjala said the mobile phones will be taken to DCI headquarters for forensic investigations to identify the owners.

STOLEN

“The forensics will use the International Mobile Equipment Identification (IMEI) numbers get the first mobile phone numbers used on the gadgets and that way identify the owners,” Wanjala said.

Some 154 phones, two laptops and an iPads were recovered from technicians in phone repair shops in downtown Nairobi by officers from Kamukunji Police.

The technicians found with mobile phone numbers they can’t account for have been charged with handling suspected stolen property while others are facing charges of robbery with violence after police traced owners who reported to have lost phones in robberies.