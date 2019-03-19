Police impound two more luxury vehicles, they are registered as motorbikes

A Range Rover and a Mercedes Benz impounded by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) registered as motorcycles and belong to a Nairobi County official. PHOTO | COURTESY DCI | TWITTER

Detectives on Tuesday impounded two top of the range vehicles which were registered as motor cycles.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two vehicles, a Range Rover Overfinch and a Mercedes S500 with registration numbers KBN 591A and KBG 330E, reportedly belonged to an official of the Nairobi County.

The vehicles were found in his premises and inside the boot of the Mercedes police officers also recovered two pairs of number plates KCR 985U and KCR 196P.

#UPDATE| 2Vehicles-a Range Rover & Mercedes Benz-using Motorbike registration numbers(KBN 591A & KBG 330E) were recovered today from the premises of an official of the Nairobi City Council. 2other pairs of Number Plates(KCR 985U & KCR 196P) were found in the boot of the Mercedes. pic.twitter.com/PwV4nUseWe — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 19, 2019

The recovery comes just three days after detectives impounded two vehicles for evasion of duty through an organized racket which purports that they were manufactured at a fictitious company in Mombasa.

The two Mercedes Benz (registration numbers KCR 565 W and KCR 195 P) which were impounded on Saturday, belonged to Ms Cynthia Wanjiru Gitonga and Mr John Mwangi respectively.

According to the DCI, the two cars were declared as having been manufactured as trailers in a Mombasa-based firm.

Just last week the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) intercepted three high-end fuel guzzlers at the Mombasa Port which were on transit to Uganda.

The three vehicles – a Range Rover Sport, a Range Rover Vogue and Land Rover Discovery – confirmed stolen in Interpol’s motor vehicles database were reportedly concealed in a container which was supposed to be ferrying household goods.