Police impound two lorries with toxic chemical conceal in watermelon husks

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday night impounded two lorries that had more than 13 litres of ethanol concealed within watermelon and wheat husks in Loitoktok, Kajiado County.

In a statement, the DCI also said that a woman by the name Jane Wahu, who is believed to be the owner of the toxic chemical, had also been arrested.

She is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

“Over 13,500l of suspected Ethanol were today evening seized and one suspect Jane Wahu arrested at Loitoktok in Kajiado after DCI detectives conducted a search on two suspicious lorries found parked near KCB bank,” read part of the statement by the DCI.

The DCI said that investigations to find out where the 54 drums of ethanol had been obtained from and where they were destined to had kicked off.

In the recent past, detectives have arrested several suspects in possession of the deadly chemical.

In August two Chinese nationals were arrested after they were found in possession of methanol used to make alcoholic drinks.

Nairobi News has established that the ethanol business is so lucrative that dealers even seek the help of police officers to assist them in passing road-blocks and the borders.