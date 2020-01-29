Police impostor who ‘arrested’ student taken into custody

Detectives in Nairobi on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man for impersonation. According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Daniel Ochieng, was arrested at Kabete National Polytechnic.

DCI said the suspect introduced himself as a police officer from Central Police division and conducted ‘investigations’ within the institution.

After the ‘investigations’ the impostor ‘arrested’ a student on allegations of peddling narcotic drugs.

“He further intimidated the victim with severe police action, ” the DCI said.

It is also alleged that suspect extorted Sh30,000 from the victim who then reported the matter at Kabete Police Station.

The detectives apprehended the suspect and recovered one roll of bhang, a toy pistol and the Sh30,000 he allegedly took from his victim.

The suspect will be arraigned on Wednesday.