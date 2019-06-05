Police identify suspect behind Malik Heights building fire

Police in Nairobi have said that they are searching for a man captured by CCTV cameras walking into Malik Heights building carrying a jerrican believed to contain petrol.

Nairobi County police boss Philip Ndolo said they are looking for a man, a common face in the building, to assist with investigations.

“We are looking for the man who believe is a man of interest in the investigations,” he said.

In a subsequent statement, police said they identified the image of the suspect, one Abdirizak Yusuf Adow, who police are tracking within Kileleshwa and Eastleigh estates.

Police sources say the man was caught on camera sprinkling what was contained in the jerrican before he lit a fire and fled.

The man is said to have worked as a broker, dealing with business people who searched for space to rent in the building.